WATCH: Border Agency Releases Video of Two Toddlers Being Thrown Over New Mexico Border Wall

Customs and Border Protection released a video on Wednesday of two toddlers being tossed from a border wall in New Mexico.

The agency said the two toddlers, aged 3 and 5, were sisters who had traveled from Ecuador. They were dropped from the wall by human smugglers on Tuesday evening, who fled the area on foot.

The girls, who were dropped from the 14-foot wall, were retrieved after a remote camera operator for CBP observed footage of the incident and alerted agents in the area. Both girls were medically cleared and placed in federal custody.

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez said her agency was working with Mexican authorities to look into the incident.

“I’m appalled by the way these smugglers viciously dropped innocent children from a 14-foot border barrier last night,” Chavez said in a statement. If not for the vigilance of our agents using mobile technology, these two tender-aged siblings would have been exposed to the harsh elements of desert environment for hours. We are currently working with our law enforcement partners in Mexico and attempting to identify these ruthless human smugglers so as to hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Watch above via Customers and Border Protection.

