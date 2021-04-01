Jen Psaki Battles Fox’s Peter Doocy About Video of Kids Being Thrown Over Border Wall

Jen Psaki sparred with Fox News’ Peter Doocy regarding the situation at the United States border — Doocy questioning the White House press secretary about a video showing children being thrown over the border wall.

“On immigration, has the White House considered beefing up border security now that there is video of a three-year-old and a five-year-old being thrown over the wall in New Mexico?” Doocy asked Psaki.

Psaki admitted she had seen the video, and quickly quoted Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas who condemned “the inhumane way smugglers abuse children” as “criminal and morally reprehensible.”

The press secretary clarified that President Joe Biden agrees with Mayorkas, and noted that the children in question were “rescued” by people working at the border.

“They still got close enough, as you guys are talking about, addressing root causes in the region, for a smuggler to throw them over a wall into the desert and I’m just curious what the White House is doing to stop that from happening,” Doocy pushed back, prompting quite the retort from Psaki.

“Are you concerned about the kids’ safety? Or are you concerned about kids getting in?” she asked the reporter.

Doocy insisted that his main interest was in the children’s safety.

“Well, of course it is,” Psaki responded. “Which is why I’m often surprised by some of the lines of questioning here, but, I will say that our concern and our focus is on sending a clear message to the region that this is not the time to come. You should not send your kids on this treacherous journey. That these smugglers are praying on vulnerabilities in these communities.”

Psaki agreed there is a lot of work to be done, especially in terms of addressing the “root causes” of migration, later thanking the border patrol agents who “save these kids.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

