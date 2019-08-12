Months before Jeffrey Epstein’s stunning arrest on sex trafficking charges in New York — and death by suicide before his trial — reporting from the Miami Herald drew national attention to the case of the financier and convicted sex offender.

Law & Crime anchor Brian Ross shed a light on the Miami Herald’s reporting on Jeffrey Epstein in a segment, six months before he was federally prosecuted in New York.

In the segment, Ross interviewed Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie Brown for her work in uncovering how Epstein was able to score “what was essentially a slap on the wrist” for sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.

Brown spent more than a year tracking down Epstein’s victims.

“I probably spoke with about eight and of those eight only four wanted to go on, that were, you know, courageous enough to go on the record,” said Brown. She said she had at least a decade’s worth of documents to wade through, which equated to “thousands if not tens of thousands” of documents.

Brown created a powerful video montage of all the girls she spoke with who were willing to come forward, shown in the Law & Crime segment. They all tell of how the victims started visiting Epstein when they were in their young teens.

Brown explained that Epstein’s victims were made to believe that they were prostitutes. The girls said, according to Brown, “someone’s finally understanding that we weren’t prostitutes we were girls. He violated us.”

The turning point, Brown said, was when two key police officials agreed to speak to her about what happened behind the scenes in the Epstein case.

“The excellent journalism has spread the message, it’s not just a state court case that’s stuck in Palm Beach County now,” said victim attorney Bradley Edwards.

It was Brown’s reporting that raised questions about the federal prosecutor at the time — Alex Acosta — who recently resigned as President Donald Trump’s labor secretary over the lenient plea deal arranged for Epstein. Acosta defended his sweetheart deal in his confirmation.

Ross also spoke with Epstein’s lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, Ross asked him if he had any regrets about arranging a deal that meant Epstein spent only 13 months behind bars. “I wish I had gotten him a deal where he spent only 10 months. I mean the job of criminal defense lawyers to get the best possible deal,” said Dershowitz. “If I had been able to get him the owner who spent no time in prison that would have been even better.”

Brown, Ross said, “is continuing on the story knowing that her efforts made a difference and gave Epstein’s victims a sense of justice that the Department of Justice did not.”

