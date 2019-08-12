CNN’s Brianna Keilar questioned Joe Biden senior advisor Symone Sanders this afternoon on some recent gaffes from the former veep.

Keilar brought up how Biden recently talked about meeting with students from Parkland while he was vice president (he was not VP at the time, one campaign official said he was thinking of Sandy Hook) and asked Sanders, “Do you think voters care about this? And why should they overlook these gaffes?”

Sanders responded, “This is a press narrative, not a voter narrative. If you were to look at the coverage in Iowa this weekend and juxtapose the local newspapers and local television coverage to national media coverage you would have thought these reporters were at two different events.”

She said she won’t tell the press how to do their jobs, but added everyone should “elevate the conversation” and that “we cannot allow this election to devolve in a tit for tat over name-calling and ‘gaffes,’ something that does not matter. This is not something that’s registering with the American people.”

Keilar brought up recent comments by Tim Ryan saying, ““This is such an important election, and we’ve all got to be at our best… We all can’t make mistakes because with the right-wing noise machine, they take something like that, and they put up a false equivalency, making him and Trump sound like they’re the same.” She asked, then, if Biden should “do better at how he speaks.”

Sanders laughed a bit and said, on the 2nd anniversary of that Charlottesville rally, Biden clearly understands how high the stakes are.

“If you put a camera in somebody’s face and a microphone on them and you follow them around 100 days, any one of us, I’m pretty sure we would be caught with a slip of the tongue. We would be caught making a mistake,” Sanders said. “The difference is Vice President Biden every single time has immediately corrected himself.”

Keilar brought up another recent Biden comment, in which he told an audience “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids” before adding “wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids.” Keilar told Snaders even though Biden corrected it, “it ignores the fact that there’s a lot of poor white kids in the country.”

“He immediately corrected himself. This is a false narrative,” Sanders responded.

“Symone, I’ve been giving you time to answer, give me time to ask my question,” Keilar continued. “So I guess my question is, ignoring the fact with that statement that there are poor white kids in the country, especially in places that are so essential that say Joe Biden or any other Democrat win because those are the areas as you know that President Trump bested Hillary Clinton in to Democrats’ devastating effect. Did he miss an opportunity to talk about that?”

“Brianna, the vice president immediately corrected himself. He didn’t need to wait two, three, four days because he corrected himself in the moment,” Sanders said.

“That wasn’t my question,” Keilar said.

“That’s not what he meant,” Sanders shot back.

“That’s not what I’m asking,” Keilar again said.

“Vice President Biden is from Scranton, Pennsylvania. So any assertion that he doesn’t understand the plight of working class white people, working class people period, in this country is absurd,” Sanders responded.

You can watch above, via CNN.

