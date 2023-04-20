WATCH: CNN’s Don Lemon Stuns Audience With Angelic Falsetto During Report on Hybrid Eclipse

CNN anchor Don Lemon treated his viewing audience to a few seconds of his angelic falsetto while teeing up a report on the rare “hybrid eclipse” that dazzled earthlings almost as much as Lemon did.

A rare celestial event called a “hybrid eclipse” created a terrestrial stir late Wednesday night, at least in the parts of the world where it was visible.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, the show’s producers eschewed creativity points by into’ing the story with a music bed featuring the Bonnie Tyler power ballad “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”

But they got an assist from the occasionally-musical Lemon, who sang along (all too briefly) before he welcomed astrophysicist Janna Levin to explain what the heck a “hybrid eclipse” is — and after Poppy Harlow outed John Berman as a Bonnie Tyler superfan:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BONNIE TYLER, MUSICIAN (singing): Once upon a time I was falling in love, now I’m only falling apart.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HARLOW: I’m told that is the favorite song of a certain anchor here, not seated next to me. Apparently, Berman loves this song. That is Bonnie Tyler’s ’80s hit, “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” Part of the world – parts of the world –

LEMON: ♪ Turn around Bright Eyes… ♫

HARLOW: Don’s just going to serenade the whole segment, which will make it even better.

So, maybe you were somewhere in the world last night where you were treated to your own rare hybrid solar eclipse overnight.

LEMON: Apple. It was a – one was a diamond ring. An apple. Now it’s a half moon.

HARLOW: It’s beautiful. It’s when an eclipse shifts between a total eclipse and an annular eclipse, all depending on location.

Check out this view from Australia.

LEMON: Wow.

HARLOW: The U.S. missed out this time. According to NASA, the next hybrid eclipse takes place in 2031.

LEMON: You know who’s here? Janna Levin is here, an astrophysicist, a professor of physics and astronomy at Barnard College of Columbia.

Thank you so much for joining us.

JANNA LEVIN, ASTROPHYSICIST: Thanks for having me. Always fun to be here.

LEMON: So, it’s — we had you with the spacesuits before, right?

LEVIN: Yes. LEMON: You were going to get us samples. So, that didn’t happen. We’ll talk about that later.

LEVIN: I know. I wanted to wear one today.

LEMON: Lots to talk about, including SpaceX and UFOs. But, first, explain to us how this unique hybrid solar eclipse – how unique this hybrid solar eclipse is.

LEVIN: It’s about once every 10 years or so. And a total eclipse happens because, by coincidence, the moon happens to be just the right size in the sky that it can completely occult (ph) the sun. That’s just an accident. It didn’t need to be that way.

But if you’re the moon — that distance to the moon and the sun configuration changes. And so from some parts of viewing, the moon actually looks smaller than the sun. And so that makes an annular eclipse where you can still see around the perimeter. But from right at the zenith, you can see a total eclipse.

And then if you’re not exactly in that path of totality, it looks partial, for sort of swatch across the earth.

LEMON: Really cool.

LEVIN: Yes.

HARLOW: Talk –

LEVIN: Mostly around Indonesia, east Timor, Australia, New Zealand, around there. So, we missed it. But on April 8, 2024, there’s going to be a very popular eclipse. People are already gearing up for it.

HARLOW: OK.

LEVIN: Of totality that will pass across the U.S.

HARLOW: Wow. OK. One year from now.