WATCH: CNN’s Kristin Fisher Asks Chris Wallace Point-Blank ‘Do You Think Trump Is Going To Be Indicted?’

CNN anchor Kristin Fisher asked colleague Chris Wallace point-blank if he thinks former President Donald Trump will be indicted criminally in the Georgia election crimes probe.

Part of the report from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia has been released, and it finds likely evidence of crimes and calls for indictments.

On Friday’s edition of CNN’s At This Hour, Fisher hosted Wallace to promote his interview with DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas, but first asked him about that grand jury investigation. Wallace told Fisher the Georgia probe is the most likely to result in a criminal charge for Trump, and called the evidence “strong”:

KRISTIN FISHER: So much to talk about today. But let’s start with the big question on everyone’s minds, and that is, do you think that former President Donald Trump is going to be indicted?

CHRIS WALLACE: Obviously, none of us know. I have talked to a number of prosecutors and defense attorneys, and the consensus is if Donald Trump is indicted and I repeat, if that it is most likely to happen in the Georgia case and really for two reasons. First of all, as Kaitan mentioned, you do have that phone call, the actual audiotape of Donald Trump calling the Georgia secretary of state in 2020 and saying, “find me 11,780 votes, one more than Joe Biden had.” So that’s that’s fairly strong evidence. And I think the other reason is because for the Fulton County district attorney to indict Donald Trump, as explosive as that would be, is not as inflammatory as the Justice Department, the Biden Justice Department indicting the former president who is now running to replace Joe Biden in 2024. So for a variety of reasons, if there’s an indictment, people are looking to Georgia.

KRISTIN FISHER: Yeah. So let’s just say that he is indicted. I mean, how would that affect the political landscape as we get closer to 2024?

CHRIS WALLACE: Well, you know, normally one would say that if a political candidate running for president were indicted, it would be, you know, perhaps a death knell. But with Donald Trump and the support of his base, I suspect you’d see an awful lot of not only he but his supporters saying this is just one more case of the left wing, of the Biden, the people that were Russia, Russia, Russia trying to bring down Donald Trump. I’m sure there’d be a huge backlash on support of him. Obviously, a lot of other people would want to look at the facts and see where the case led. And of course, part of it would be the timing of when a trial could happen, which conceivably could be in 2024, right in the middle of a presidential campaign when Donald Trump is running against Joe Biden.

KRISTIN FISHER: Wow. I mean, just when you think you’ve seen everything, right?