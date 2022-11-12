WATCH: Crowd Goes Wild As Trump-Appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett Mocks Roe Protesters To Kick Off Speech

Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett really stirred the crowd when she kicked off a speech with a crack about the abortion rights protesters who demonstrated outside her house.

Justice Barrett was part of the Supreme Court majority that effectively overturned the landmark s Roe v. Wade decision with a 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Barrett spoke at the Federalist Society’s annual convention this week, its first since achieving the long-held goal of overturning Roe, a feat in which they were instrumental by promoting judges like Barrett for seats on the high court.

Justice Barrett received a hero’s ovation as she began her speech, and couldn’t resist taking a dig at protesters.

“It’s really nice to have a lot of noise made, but not by protestors outside my house,” Barrett said, to even more thunderous applause.

Justice Samuel Alito, also part of that 5-4 majority, received a standing ovation at the convention as well.

It was Alito who authored the draft Supreme Court decision that was leaked to the press, and became an immediate rallying cry for the 2022 midterms.

The issue of abortion rights heated up after the decision, with concerns about Justice Clarence Thomas‘ remarks in a concurring opinion, in which he said the court should “reconsider” rights in other cases, and cited Griswold v. Connecticut (1965, right of married persons to obtain contraceptives), Lawrence v. Texas (2003, right to engage in private, consensual sexual acts), and Obergefell v. Hodges (2015, right to marriage equality).

The issue has been credited with mobilizing Democrats to unexpected electoral success in the midterm elections, along with former President Donald Trump, whose influence is being blamed for GOP underperformance.

Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Brett Kavanaugh — two of the others who voted to overturn Roe — were also present at the dinner.

Watch above via Ron Coleman.

