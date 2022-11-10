CNN politics reporter and Editor-at-large Chris Cillizza told viewers he has long pointed out that former President Donald Trump’s political record is mostly losses — on the heels of a pre-election commentary explaining “Why the midterms are going to be great for Donald Trump.”

Amid the cooling embers of a midterm Election Night widely seen as a Trump-fueled disappointment for Republicans, it has become a media mini-sport to revel in the kicking-around of Trump by members of his own party.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN Newsroom, Cillizza got in on the action despite his pre-election prediction that ” the midterms are going to be great for Donald Trump,” telling co-anchors Erica Hill and Jim Sciutto he’s been trying l like hell to get people to realize Trump is a habitual loser:

ERICA HILL: So, President Trump, former President Trump may be feeling the heat a little bit after Republicans appear to have under-delivered. That, of course, is not how he’s spinning it. Important to note. Conservative media also has a pretty interesting take on these results. CHRIS CILLIZZA: Yeah, I’m using this term advisedly. There are some cracks in Donald Trump’s support among conservative media. I want to show the New York Post cover, Donald Trump as Humpty Dumpty, that he Trumpty Dumpty that he had a big fall. This is The New York Post being the New York Post. I mean, let’s let’s not say this is the entire conservative movement, but it is worth noting that on the day after the election, they had a headline about Ron DeSantis and how strong he was on the second day after the election. They have a headline about Donald Trump and maybe him losing his grip on the Republican Party. On a more serious note. The Wall Street Journal editorial board has an editorial that makes the point that I’ve tried to make to people over and over again. Just in pointing out Donald Trump’s record. He’s won one race, 2016. He lost the House and the Senate during his time in office for Republicans, and he lost the 2020 presidential race there. Then you go to 2022. There have been losses there, too. So I think you’re seeing, Erica, some, some elements of discontent within the Republican Party about Donald Trump, I hesitate to say that’s the entire party. I think we have to be careful in making generalizations like that. But there’s at least some. JIM SCIUTTO: Yeah, I remember on January 7th, 2021, there were a lot of folks who were pronouncing the end of the Trump reign, as it were, and things changed in the wake of that. All right.

One place Cillizza didn’t point out that losing record: his op-ed explaining “Why the midterms are going to be great for Donald Trump.”

