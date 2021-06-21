WATCH: Dem Senator Squirms, Quickly Flees When Confronted About His Membership in a Private, All-White Beach Club

A Democratic Senator was confronted over the weekend about his membership in a private, all-White beach club.

In a video shot Friday and published Saturday by GoLocal Prov, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) defended his membership of the all-White Bailey’s Beach Club in Newport, RI — which first came to light in 2017.

“I think the people who are running the place are still working on that and I’m sorry it hasn’t happened yet,” Whitehouse told a reporter for GoLocal Prov, before starting to walk away.

GoLocal Prov reports that Sandra Whitehouse, the senator’s wife, is one of the largest shareholders in the club. It describes the membership as a “who’s who [of] Newport, Palm Beach, and New York wealth.”

Whitehouse tried to escape, but the reporter did manage to keep up with him for a follow-up.

“You had remarks on the [Senate] floor following the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd on systemic racism in the country,” the reporter said. “Your thoughts on an elite, all-White, wealthy club in this day and age. Should these clubs continue to exist?”

“It’s a long tradition in Rhode Island and there are many of them and I think we just need to work our way through the issues,” Whitehouse said.

“Thank you,” he added, before being whisked away by a staffer.

Watch above, via GoLocal Prov.

