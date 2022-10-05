WATCH: DeSantis Greets Biden With Handshake as President Arrives to Assess Hurricane Damage

Governor Ron DeSantis was all business as he greeted President Joe Biden with a handshake, not a fist bump on Wednesday in Florida.

The political adversaries set aside their difference to meet and assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, the category 4 storm that devastated Florida last week.

According to CNN, the death toll from the storm rose to 109 with 105 of those being in Florida alone.

Although DeSantis has sharply disagreed on Biden’s leadership, it appears the pair are putting aside politics for the sake of the constituents of Florida.

Both the president and Jill Biden were greeted by Gov. DeSantis and his wife Casey DeSantis.

According to The Guardian over 400,000 homes and businesses are still without power.

President Biden and DeSantis will be visiting with residents, disaster relief team members, and business owners affected by the storm.

Watch above via CPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com