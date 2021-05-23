An Italian band called Maneskin is denying charges that a live broadcast of the Eurovision song contests showed band members snorting drugs from a table. The video, which is embedded above, appears to show a band member dropping his head to a table during a live shot, though no drugs are visible in the shot.

In a statement published by The Independent, the Eurovision communications team said: “We are aware of the speculation surrounding the video clip of the Italian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest in the Green Room this evening and are looking into it.”

Lead singer Damiano David denies the charges, saying he was just looking down because guitarist Thomas Raggi had broken a glass. “I don’t use drugs. Please, guys. Don’t say that really, no cocaine. Please, don’t say that,” said David, who sprayed his bandmates with champagne during the conference.

France24 reports:

The singer for Italy’s Eurovision Song Contest winning rockers Maneskin will take a voluntary drug test after denying speculation that he was snorting cocaine during the broadcast, organisers said Sunday. Red lederhosen-clad vocalist Damiano David will be tested after going back to Italy, following viral footage of him leaning over a table in the hospitality area of the competition in Rotterdam. The furore comes after favourites Maneskin fought off stiff competition from France and Switzerland, surging to victory on the back of the public vote to win with 524 points with their song “Zitti e Buoni”.

The lead singer will take a drug test later this week for any tracings of drugs. Eurovision has threatened to take away their song contest win if he is found to have drugs in his system.

Watch above via YouTube.

