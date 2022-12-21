WATCH: Even Asa Hutchinson Trash-Talking Trump — Says 2024 Launch Not ‘Great Deterrence’ For Other Candidates

Republican Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson casually shaded former President Donald Trump, telling CNN’s Don Lemon that the ex-prez hasn’t managed to scare anyone out of the race with his campaign launch.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Hutchinson became just the latest potential GOP candidate to show he’s not afraid of Trump by telling Lemon he’s considering a run, and remarking that many other hopefuls were undeterred by Trump’s entry into the race:

LEMON: Listen, I know that you’re possibly considering a run for the White House, so it goes just beyond border security. I want to ask you about what’s happening in Washington today. Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy is set to arrive at the White House soon. Support for Ukrainian aid among Republicans, it really has wavered. Do you believe the U.S. needs to keep up for as long as it takes? What do you think? And there are Republicans who are in Washington now saying, I’m not so sure, and they appear to be backing off at least as much financial support for Ukraine. HUTCHINSON: Well, the answer is we absolutely need to continue our support for Ukraine. I’m so delighted that President Zelenskyy is going to be there to address Congress. … LEMON: Yes. I snuck in the considering a run for the White House there. I’m sure that did not pass you. So, where are you on that decision? HUTCHINSON: You know, we only have one candidate in the race right now on the Republican side, President Trump. I don’t think there’s been a great deterrence for others looking. I know a number of them are looking at it, including myself. What America needs to understand is there is going to be options on the Republican side. We’ll be making a decision the first quarter of next year. So, stay tuned. LEMON: You’re saying there’s a chance. Thank you, Governor Asa.

It’s been a tough couple of months for Trump, whose much-derided campaign launch was followed by a much-condemned anti-Semitic dinner date and a much-derided “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” that turned out to be the launch of a “Digital Trading Card” NFT collection.

