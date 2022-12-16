President Donald Trump’s much-derided NFT “Digital Trading Cards” are already skyrocketing in value among collectors, with one listing for a $24,000.00 asking price — and several collectors have already bid thousands for the image.

On Wednesday, Trump teased a “major announcement” via a video posted to his social media platform that featured a “superhero” theme. The following day, Trump ended the suspense by rolling out the big news: supporters or canny investors would be given the opportunity to purchase NFT “Digital Trading Cards” featuring Trump for a cool $99 bucks each.

Trump wrote in a social media post that the NFTs would make great Christmas gifts:

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting. Go to collecttrumpcards.com/ & GET YOUR CARDS NOW! Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!

The news was met with near-universal mockery, and was even lampooned by President Joe Biden’s Twitter account.

Trump loyalist Steve Bannon also ridiculed the move, saying “I can’t do this anymore. He’s one of the greatest presidents in history, but I gotta tell you: whoever–what business partner and anybody on the comms team and anybody at Mar-a-Lago – and I love the folks down there – but we’re at war. They oughta be fired today.”

But just a day later, all 45,000 of the NFTs have sold out, and are now being traded on the secondary market. One of them is now listed for over $24k on Open Sea:

The listing ends in January, but there are already dozens of bids, several of which are in excess of $3,000.00. The rest of the collection has more than doubled in value.

There’s no telling how the Trump collection will fare long-term, but so far, at least some customers are going for it.

