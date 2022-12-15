‘You Can Hear the Screams From Mar-a-Lago!’ CNN Hosts and Maggie Haberman Roast Trump Over Bad Polls, Campaign Launch

Trump-Whispering CNN analyst Maggie Haberman and the co-anchors of CNN This Morning were fairly brutal about former President Donald Trump’s position in new polling and his lackluster campaign launch, with Kaitlan Collins landing a stinging one-liner that drew a big laugh.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Haberman joined Collins and co-anchors Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow to talk about new CNN polling that shows Trump losing support among Republicans and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gaining.

Collins went over the numbers to introduce the segment, then laughed as she set the tone for two minutes of savage commentary on Trump’s campaign thus far since his “low-energy” announcement — with Haberman leading the way:

KAITLAN COLLINS: I feel like you can kind of hear the screams from Mar a Lago from here over those numbers when it comes to DeSantis.

MAGGIE HABERMAN: I don’t think any of this is making Donald Trump happy. And this is you know, the CNN poll looks like what we’ve seen with other polls. This is clearly a trend. Donald Trump’s calling card is strength and being seen as strong within his party. And when that starts to erode, it’s very hard for him to keep other people at bay. Now, he’s the only person who’s running right now. You wouldn’t know that, Kaitlan, because he’s done no events. I don’t, I can’t really remember the last time I saw somebody announce for president and do not literally nothing. I’m told it’s going to change next month, but we’ll see what happens. But this is obviously not where Trump wanted to be.

KAITLAN COLLINS: He put out a survey the other day, I should note, you know, I get all the reporters who cover Trump, like the blast emails. He put out a survey asking people where he should hold his first rally since announcing.

MAGGIE HABERMAN: Missed that one. OKay.

KAITLAN COLLINS: So clearly he hasn’t picked a location yet, but it’s been a month now to the day, I think.

MAGGIE HABERMAN: The rallies are expensive. I don’t know how much money he’s raising. That’s something I think that everybody needs to be keeping an eye on. The rallies cost a lot of money. If you start seeing Donald Trump doing events that are not a rally that is telling about the state of his campaign in a different way. So we’ll see what happens.

DON LEMON: But the announcement, I mean, it was lackluster .The energy was low. As you said, he’s not really doing anything. He keeps teasing stuff. But I mean, it’s honestly, I feel like kind of who cares? Out of sight, out of mind. It’s a little…

MAGGIE HABERMAN: There was a column this week by Josh Green at Bloomberg that I thought was dead on, which was that Elon Musk, of all people, is actually really hurting Donald Trump’s campaign because he’s made himself into the main character on Twitter, both as the villain and as the MAGA, you know, aligner. And if you have somebody doing Trumpian things on Twitter, why do you need Trump? Because we’re so…

POPPY HARLOW: Fascinating.

MAGGIE HABERMAN: It’s true. We’re so early in a campaign at this point that, you know, if you don’t have it, it’s not like we’re going to see, you know, a lot of candidates jousting. This is, Trump got in earlier than I can remember anyone doing.