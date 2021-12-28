WATCH: Five Anti-Vaxxers Arrested After Storming NYC Burger King

Five anti-vaccine protesters were arrested in New York City after storming a Burger King, prompting others at the demonstration to call NYPD officers “Nazis” and the “Gestapo.”

A group of mask-free protesters entered the Burger King in Downtown Brooklyn on Monday night in order to object to New York City’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates, according to amNY.

The city currently requires vaccination to dine inside, as well as to enter gyms and other indoor businesses.

The NYPD was called after the protesters refused to leave the establishment. According to the New York Post, they arrested Michael Mitchell, 36, Augusto Alarcon, 39, Ethan Boisvert, 41, Mitchell Bosch, 41, and Bradford Solomon, 44.

The NYPD warns that Burger King has asked the antivaxxers to leave. Some volunteer for arrest right away. Yelling at fast food workers at Burger King can’t change New York policy. pic.twitter.com/IwcpB5yrW0 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 28, 2021

The organization Patriot Takes posted footage of the protests and the ensuing arrests, revealing that Bosch had attended a previous anti-vaccine protest at a Cheesecake Factory.

“Ain’t nothing more beautiful than being behind bars.” January 6th rioter Mitchell Bosch commits to being arrested for trespassing at a Burger King despite being given “ample time” to leave. The antivaxxers ask NYPD will leave before they do and refuse to leave together. pic.twitter.com/AgJUow3hgX — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 28, 2021

Bosch was wearing a hoodie with a picture of Martin Luther King Jr. on it as he stormed the fast-food chain.

According to other videos taken at the scene, the protesters referred to NYPD officers as “Nazis” and “the Gestapo,” and claimed they “no longer back the blue.”

After the arrests, antivaxxers in the crowd call the NYPD “Nazis” and the “Gestapo.” pic.twitter.com/dMQSr6w1c8 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 28, 2021

“We no longer back the blue.” The antivaxxers declare the NYPD “are the enemy” and they “don’t support the blue anymore.” pic.twitter.com/xCnwbuoo35 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 28, 2021

Independent photographer and Twitter user Leeroy Johnson captured footage of the arrests, which shows people shouting “shame on you” at the officers as they handcuffed the protesters:

#BREAKING

Multiple protesters against mandates were just arrested at Burger King in Brooklyn NY for defying the mandate and charge with trespassing #NYC #NYPD pic.twitter.com/ooo1xKft18 — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) December 28, 2021

According to the Post, the Burger King Five were all charged with trespassing.

