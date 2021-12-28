WATCH: Five Anti-Vaxxers Arrested After Storming NYC Burger King

'Have it Your Way?' Antivaxxers Storm Burger King

Five anti-vaccine protesters were arrested in New York City after storming a Burger King, prompting others at the demonstration to call NYPD officers “Nazis” and the “Gestapo.”

A group of mask-free protesters entered the Burger King in Downtown Brooklyn on Monday night in order to object to New York City’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates, according to amNY.

The city currently requires vaccination to dine inside, as well as to enter gyms and other indoor businesses.

The NYPD was called after the protesters refused to leave the establishment. According to the New York Post, they arrested Michael Mitchell, 36, Augusto Alarcon, 39, Ethan Boisvert, 41, Mitchell Bosch, 41, and Bradford Solomon, 44.

The organization Patriot Takes posted footage of the protests and the ensuing arrests, revealing that Bosch had attended a previous anti-vaccine protest at a Cheesecake Factory.

Bosch was wearing a hoodie with a picture of Martin Luther King Jr. on it as he stormed the fast-food chain.

According to other videos taken at the scene, the protesters referred to NYPD officers as “Nazis” and “the Gestapo,” and claimed they “no longer back the blue.”

Independent photographer and Twitter user Leeroy Johnson captured footage of the arrests, which shows people shouting “shame on you” at the officers as they handcuffed the protesters:

According to the Post, the Burger King Five were all charged with trespassing.

