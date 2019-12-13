Watch GOP Rep. Doug Collins Melt Down After ‘Crap’ Impeachment Hearing, Calls Speaker ‘Miss Pelosi’

House Judiciary Committee Republican Ranking Member Doug Collins accused Democrats of delaying an impeachment hearing because they wanted to “get in front of the cameras more,” then immediately went before television cameras to vent about Democrats and television cameras.

On Thursday night, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler announced that the impeachment markup hearing would reconvene for a vote on Friday morning, prompting loud complaints about travel plans and comparisons to genocidal dictators from Republican committee members.

As he walked out of the hearing room immediately after the adjournment, Collins said Nadler’s “bush league” move showed that “the chairman’s integrity is zero,” and that Democrats “want to simply get it back on the cameras because it is after 11:00 and they don’t think enough people is watching.”

Collins then went before television cameras outside the hearing room to complain about the adjournment for another several minutes, repeating his “bush league” line several times, as well as his attack on Chairman Nadler’s “integrity.”

“This committee is more concerned about getting on TV in the morning than it was finishing its job tonight and letting the members go home,” Collins said, then spluttered “Words cannot describe how inappropriate this was, how I have been saying for the whole year how this committee is just simply rum-shotting the rules of this House, and this proves it’s tonight.”

“They do not care about rules, they have one thing, their hatred of Donald Trump and this showed it tonight because they want to shine in these cameras, get prettied up, and then vote and make it all happen,” Collins continued into a bank of TV cameras. “This was the most, I’m just beyond words, but it shows their lack of integrity in this process and the lack of case that they have.”

Collins was asked “Why does it really matter if you vote tonight or tomorrow?”

“We had worked this out tonight to finish up tonight so we have members who have flights, we have members who are getting on trains, we have members who are going home because this was going to finish up tonight,” Collins said, missing an opportunity to cite “automobiles” alongside the trains and planes.

He concluded by telling the television audience that “They know it’s all about these TV screens, it’s all about getting a president because they want the prime time hit. This is Speaker Pelosi and Adam Schiff and the others directing this committee, I don’t have a chairman anymore, I guess I just need to go straight to Miss Pelosi and say what TV hit does this comedy need to do because this committee has lost all relevance.”

Watch the clip above, via C-Span.

