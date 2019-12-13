Rep. Jerrold Nadler appeared to catch his Republican counterparts on the House Judiciary Committee by surprise with his midnight gavel to adjourn the impeachment debate over which he presides, and a call to reconvene Friday morning at 10 AM.

Nadler’s gaveling came after 13+ hours of the contentious debate over two articles impeachment of President Donald Trump, and given the reaction by Ranking Member Doug Collins, came as a disappointing shock as it “blows up” the schedules of the members of the committee. Collins was reportedly booked to appear on Fox & Friends Friday morning but had to cancel the appearance due to Nadler’s call to reconvene.

Rep. Louie Gohmert can be heard off-camera calling Nadler’s leadership “Stalinesque,” repeating a critique he had made earlier during the debates.

Watch above via Fox News.

