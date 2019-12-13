WATCH: Rep. Nadler Sparks Republican Outrage With ‘Stalinesque’ Call to Reconvene Impeachment Debate
Rep. Jerrold Nadler appeared to catch his Republican counterparts on the House Judiciary Committee by surprise with his midnight gavel to adjourn the impeachment debate over which he presides, and a call to reconvene Friday morning at 10 AM.
Nadler’s gaveling came after 13+ hours of the contentious debate over two articles impeachment of President Donald Trump, and given the reaction by Ranking Member Doug Collins, came as a disappointing shock as it “blows up” the schedules of the members of the committee. Collins was reportedly booked to appear on Fox & Friends Friday morning but had to cancel the appearance due to Nadler’s call to reconvene.
Rep. Louie Gohmert can be heard off-camera calling Nadler’s leadership “Stalinesque,” repeating a critique he had made earlier during the debates.
