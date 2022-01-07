A young pseudo-activist named Peter McIndoe stunned a Chicago news team when he barfed coffee all over the place during a live interview.

WGN Morning News anchors Larry Potash and Robin Baumgarten interviewed McIndoe, who is the founder of the “Birds Aren’t Real” movement, on Thursday morning. But things took a turn rather quickly.

After introducing the segment by noting that the satirical movement was founded to satirize the prevalence of other conspiracy theories, and that it has an extensive social media footprint, the anchors began to ask McIndoe about his organization.

“So are there people that find your account and think that it’s real?” Baumgarten asked.

“You know, I think there’s a lot of people that find our social media accounts and see a different side of Gen Z in America. You know, Gen Z is full of some amazing men, women and children that are aiming for change. And I think that that is, you know, just what our movement is all about,” McIndoe replied.

“But it’s more than just Gen Z’s falling for conspiracy theories…” Potash began, but was interrupted by an explosion of coffee from McIndoe, who exclaimed “I’m so nervous! I’m so sorry!”

He could be heard retching as the control room cut away, and a stunned Potash said “All right, well, we hope you’re OK. Why don’t we give you some time to collect yourself? If you need help, let us know in the control room there and we’ll get back to you if we can. ”

Later in the program, Potash and Baumgarten wondered aloud if they had been “punked” by McIndoe, who is a fairly practiced hand at doing media appearances.

“I don’t think we really know for sure now. Kind of stuck in the middle there. We wish him the best,” Potash said, adding “You know, if we got punked. Shame on us. And if he’s really sick and he’s got an issue of some kind, we hope he’s okay.”

But the incident was almost certainly a staged gag, as the Birds Aren’t Real Twitter feed seems to indicate with a pair of bone-dry tweets apologizing for the mishap.

“This has without a shred of doubt been the most embarasing morning of my life. I deeply apologize to WGN, and to the millions of bird Truthers I represent and speak for,” McIndoe wrote.

“I will be taking a long hard look at myself to recalibrate and get my strength back to Level. I am so sorry,” he added.

But McIndoe followed that up by writing “I do not want to make any claims but there was a targeted government poisoning.”

Watch above via WGN.

