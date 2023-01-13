WATCH: Jean-Pierre Snaps At Peter Doocy Over Fox News Coverage Of Transparency Under Trump Versus Biden Grilling

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took a shot at Fox News when correspondent Peter Doocy asked if the Biden administration will “release a log of visitors” to President Joe Biden’s Delaware residence.

News broke Monday that Biden’s lawyers discovered a small number of documents — from his time as VP — bearing classified markings while clearing out a private office last fall and immediately reported and returned the documents to the federal government.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Biden aides discovered more such documents at a second location, and on Thursday morning, the White House counsel released a statement with more details. Later Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Hur and revealed one more document was discovered.

At Thursday’s White House briefing following Garland’s announcement, Jean-Pierre was bombarded with questions about the issue, including an aggressive grilling by Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy that ended with Jean-Pierre questioning his network’s consistency:

PETER DOOCY: Thank you, Karine. Another one on “Garage-gate.” What is the White House trying to hide?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Nothing.

PETER DOOCY: Someone gave the President a statement to read on Tuesday that was incomplete at best, misleading at worst. Who?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, I have read out the President’s statement. I read it out yesterday and what he said. He said that he we- — he respects — or he takes classified information and documents very seriously. That’s what he said.

He said that he did not know that the records were there. He does not know what’s in them. He said that. You heard from him directly on this.

And his team has been cooperating fully. Fully.

And not only that — again, I’ll say this: The Attorney General said this himself that he heard from the team shortly after.

So, we have laid out — laid out what has occurred here. You have heard from the White House Counsel. I just read the statement from his lawyer. And again, you know, we take this very seriously and the President does as well.

PETER DOOCY: When will the White House release a log of visitors to the Wilmington house?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: You know, Peter, you’ve asked this question or your colleagues have asked this question before. Let’s not forget what we did here in this White House. We instituted something that the last administration got rid of, which is putting out the White House — putting — making sure that there was a White House log — an extensive White House log — so the American people got to see —

PETER DOOCY: I mean at the Wilmington house where there is —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Again —

PETER DOOCY: — potentially unsecured, classified material.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Again, I am telling you: We did something that the last administration got rid of, which is instituting the White House logs.

Did you ask the last administration why they got rid of the White House logs?

PETER DOOCY: I was the campaign reporter —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Okay, let’s go. Let’s go.

PETER DOOCY: — covering Joe Biden in Wilmington. We don’t know who had access —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Well, did — Fox did?