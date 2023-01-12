The White House has confirmed the news that additional classified documents were found at the private residence of President Joe Biden, following news that roughly a dozen classified docs were discovered in November in a storage closet at the Penn-Biden center at the University of Pennsylvania.

A statement came from Special Counsel to President Biden Richard Sauber, who revealed that during a review of other locations, “lawyers discovered among personal and political papers a small number of additional Obama-Biden Administration records with classified markings.”

He further revealed that “All but one of these documents were found in storage space in the President’s Wilmington residence garage. One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room. No documents were found in the Rehoboth Beach residence.”

The possession of classified documents has become both a legal and political football given the controversy surrounding the FBI’s search and seizure of classified material at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and now similar — yet also materially different — discovery at Biden’s offices.

Read the full statement from Sauber below:

Statement of Richard Sauber, Special Counsel to the President As we stated previously, we are fully cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in possession of the Archives. Following the discovery of government documents at the Penn Biden Center in November 2022, and coordinating closely with the Department of Justice, the President’s lawyers have searched the President’s Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, residences – the other locations where files from his Vice-Presidential office might have been shipped in the course of the 2017 transition. The lawyers completed that review last night. During the review, the lawyers discovered among personal and political papers a small number of additional Obama-Biden Administration records with classified markings. All but one of these documents were found in storage space in the President’s Wilmington residence garage. One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room. No documents were found in the Rehoboth Beach residence. As was done in the case of the Penn-Biden Center, the Department of Justice was immediately notified, and the lawyers arranged for the Department of Justice to take possession of these documents. The White House will continue to cooperate with the review by the Department of Justice.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com