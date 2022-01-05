White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki hit back at Texas Senator Ted Cruz for suggesting that President Joe Biden will be impeached if Republicans win back control of Congress in 2022.

At Tuesday’s White House briefing, Psaki was asked, on behalf of Dallas Morning News correspondent Todd Gillman, “Does the White House have a reaction to Senator Cruz saying President Biden may be impeached if the Republicans take back the House next year, specifically for the border policies?”

Psaki had a reply at the ready:

Well, our reaction is: Maybe Senator Cruz can work with us on getting something done on comprehensive immigration reform and putting in place measures that will help make sure smart security is what we see at the border, taking a more humane approach to the border instead of name-calling, accusation calling, and making predictions of the future.

Cruz made the prediction during an episode of his Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast, during which he was asked if a Republican-controlled House of Representatives would impeach President Biden.

“I do think there’s a chance of that,” Cruz said, and identified immigration policy as “the strongest grounds right now for impeachment, but there may be others.”

Cruz also predicted a GOP takeover of the House, saying “I put the odds of the Republicans winning the house at 90/10 and it may even be higher than that.”

And while he argued immigration as strong grounds for impeachment, Cruz also seemed to acknowledge that such an impeachment would likely be a partisan tit-for-tat.

“Whether it’s justified or not, the Democrats weaponized impeachment. They used it for partisan purposes to go after Trump because they disagreed with him. One of the real disadvantages of doing that is the more you weaponize it and turn it into a partisan cudgel, you know what’s good for the goose is good for the gander,” Cruz said.

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

