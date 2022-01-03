Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is forecasting a Republican house takeover and a President Joe Biden impeachment in 2023.

“I’m very optimistic about 2022,” Cruz said on the latest episode of Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast. “I put the odds of the Republicans winning the house at 90/10 and it may even be higher than that.”

Cruz was not as optimistic about Republicans taking the Senate.

“I put our odds at 50/50,” he added. “I think it’s going to be a really good year but it’s a bad map.”

The Texas senator believes that if the GOP does indeed gain the majority in the House, impeachment would soon be on the table.

“If we take the House, which I said is overwhelmingly likely, then I think we will see serious investigations of the Biden administration,” he added.

“I do think there’s a chance of that,” Cruz said in reference to a Republican House impeaching President Biden. “Whether it’s justified or not, the Democrats weaponized impeachment. They used it for partisan purposes to go after Trump because they disagreed with him. One of the real disadvantages of doing that is the more you weaponize it and turn it into a partisan cudgel, you know what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”

Cruz argued that since the Democrats violated the rules of impeachment, Republicans will retaliate. “I think there will be enormous pressure on a Republican House to begin impeachment proceedings. I think there are potentially multiple grounds to consider for impeachment. Probably the most compelling is the utter lawlessness, is President Biden to enforce the border. His decision to just defy immigration laws,” Cruz said. “That’s probably the strongest grounds right now for impeachment but there may be others.”

Listen above via Verdict With Ted Cruz.

