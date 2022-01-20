WATCH: Jen Psaki Laughs When Fox News Asks ‘How High Was Your Heart Rate’ When Biden Went Rogue at Presser

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki laughed when Fox News host Dana Perino asked how she felt when President Joe Biden went rogue and continued his press conference for half an hour longer than planned.

After taking heat for infrequent formal press conferences during his first year in office, the president decided to call an audible at his first presser of 2022.

“I’ll tell you what, folks: I am going to go another 20 minutes, until a quarter of,” the president said at about 5:24 pm Wednesday afternoon, and wound up going another 30 minutes after that.

At the end of Psaki’s appearance on Thursday’s edition of Fox News’ America’s Newsroom, Perino — a former press secretary herself in the George W. Bush administration — asked about that moment.

“You know, I have a lot of empathy on the press side of things. I always feel like I can be in the room and think what you’re thinking,” Perino said. “When the president said, looks at his watch and says, I guess I’ll go another twenty-four minutes, I’m curious what your exact heart rate was at that time.”

Psaki laughed and said, “I’m a pretty chill person in general. I may not always seem that way in the briefing room, but I will say I knew, I watched and I knew he was having a good time.”

She added that Biden “actually likes engaging with reporters. As you all know, he was on the Hill for 36 years as a member of the Senate and in Congress, members wander around and reporters come up and ask them questions, and that’s what he is used to. So I knew he was having a good time.”

“Well, I was having a heart attack for you,” Perino said, drawing more laughter from Psaki.

Co-host Bill Hemmer chimed in and said if the president “likes that give and take, we would encourage him to join us. We would encourage him to join the White House press corps more often than just yesterday.”

As Hemmer tried to say goodbye, Psaki cut in to say, “Let me tell you this, Bill. He’s answered questions 250 times in the last year to the White House press corps, but I will see him shortly and I will pass on your invitation.”

Watch above via Fox News.

