WATCH: Jen Psaki Warns Biden And Democrats ‘Don’t Underestimate Donald Trump’ And His ‘Evil Charisma’

MSNBC host and former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki warned Democrats and President Joe Biden’s campaign not to “underestimate Donald Trump” and his “evil charisma.”

President Joe Biden officially launched his long-teased 2024 reelection campaign this week with a campaign video that hit a lot of familiar notes, and name-checked Trump’s political following.

On Sunday’s edition of MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports, host Alex Witt asked Psaki if setting up a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024 is a case of “be careful what you wish for” and Psaki said it could very well be:

ALEX WITT: So along those same lines, Jen, is Trump actually the ideal candidate for Democrats because of the countless negatives that he carries? Or is there a be careful what you wish for aspect? JEN PSAKI: I think there’s a little bit of that latter part, Alex. I mean, look, it’s hard to navigate out the ideal opponent. A lot of people, of course, everybody in the country knows Donald Trump. They have a view. It is a little bit remarkable that he has been impeached twice and indicted and he still has some, a base of support in the Republican Party. And he does have this version of evil charisma about him. So I think Democrats would be, and anyone who doesn’t like Donald Trump would be wrong to underestimate him. And that would be the one warning I would make. You know, Ron DeSantis, on paper, Governor DeSantis seems like he’d be a harder candidate. He’s younger. He won in Florida, but he hasn’t really shown that he has an exact strategy in the primary. So at this point, it’s really hard to calculate. But I wouldn’t underestimate Donald Trump. ALEX WITT: I think that is very good advice right there.

Watch above via MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com