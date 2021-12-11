Jimmy Fallon Shades Trump By Telling Biden ‘You’re Bringing Class Back’ to Presidency

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon threw unsubtle shade at former President Donald Trump, telling current President Joe Biden that “you’re bringing class back” to the office.

On Friday night’s edition of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Biden made his first appearance on late-night television since he assumed office.

Fallon, who has a reputation for being apolitical, did throw a hint at a leaning away from Trump. He brought up the recent Kennedy Center honors, telling Biden “I saw Republicans and Democrats in the crowd and everyone was laughing at jokes and listening to great music and everyone seemed cordial and nice. And I go, Oh, this seems like this should be much easier to get along with everybody…”

Biden laughed and told Fallon that “a lot of Republicans and Democrats used to get really on well together,” citing his friendship with the recently-deceased Sen. Bob Dole.

“We used to have an awful lot of that relationship and there still exists… Except that the Qanon and the extreme elements of the Republican Party and what Donald Trump keeps sort of, seems to me, feeding the, with the Big Lie, it makes it awful hard,” Biden said.

Fallon told Biden that he was glad to see that demonstration of comity:

I thought it was great to see you there, and I thought, I said I was — We gave you a standing ovation because I go ‘Here he is. He’s bringing class back. He’s a classy guy,’ and you’re bringing class back to the office. And I thought it was very kind of amazing that you did that.

“You’re very kind to say that, thank you,” the President told Fallon.

Fallon took a blizzard of criticism from Trump opponents over a 2016 Tonight Show appearance, during which Fallon conducted a light-hearted interview and mussed the then-candidate’s hair.

Watch above via The Tonight Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com