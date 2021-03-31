Joe Scarborough Comes Out in Favor of Euthanizing Major Biden, Mika Defends Him in Jokey — Unless You’re a Dog — Segment

First Dog Major Biden should get his affairs in order, according to MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, after a second event that was reported as a “biting incident” but resulted in no injury.

The prospect of euthanizing the 3-year-old rescue dog came up shortly after the first incident was reported, but President Joe Biden and his entire administration stood by the pooch, at least publicly.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of Morning Joe, it also didn’t take long for Major’s potential fate to take a dark turn, as Scarborough suggested a dog in this situation ought to “get his affairs in order” and prepare to “meet dog Jesus,” to laughter from co-host Willie Geist.

An aghast Mika Brzezinski defended the “good boy,” and blamed the residual spiritual energy of the previous administration for Major’s behavior. Geist suggested a “permanent home back in Delaware.”

But Scarborough stuck with the euthanasia angle, repeatedly taunting “Dog Jesus,” and on it went for a full four minutes, even roping in the panel as they were introduced.

And as if things couldn’t get darker, Scarborough then revealed, laughing all the while, that his wife Mika had once been forced to euthanize her own rescue dog, Spice.

Likely not laughing: Major Biden, who could be heard exclaiming “Rhait, rhut?” when a New York Post reporter first brought up the subject a few weeks ago, and who is probably trying desperately to cross himself with elbows that don’t bend like that as we speak.

But Major has little to worry about, as he doesn’t seem to fit the statutory definition of a “dangerous animal,” and no president could conceivably contemplate inviting the political fallout from sending a beloved pet to the big West Wing in the sky, especially for what has been described as two incidences of “nipping” that didn’t result in serious injury in one case and no injury at all in the other.

The worst he has to fear is maybe a ruff news cycle.

