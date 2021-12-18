Joe and Jill Biden Visits Cemetery on 49th Anniversary of Crash That Killed His First Wife and Baby Daughter

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were filmed visiting the family cemetery on the 49th anniversary of the tragic crash that claimed the lives of President Biden’s first wife and his infant daughter.

Saturday morning, the president joined his wife and his family at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Delaware, and visited the graves of first wife Neilia Biden, his daughter Naomi Biden,— who were killed in a 1972 car crash — and late son Beau Biden, who survived the crash but passed away from brain cancer in 2015.

From the White House pool reports:

We arrived at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church. Pool spotted Hunter Biden entering. We did not see POTUS. We’re holding on the sidewalk outside. — POTUS stepped out of church at 7:55. He clasped hands with the priest, who was wearing purple robes, outside the front door. The pool spotted baby Beau toddling down the path leading away from the church until his father Hunter scooped him up. It’s overcast and chilly, and the ground is wet from early morning rain. POTUS walked around the church and turned toward the part of the cemetery where his wife Neilia, daughter Naomi and son Beau are buried. At that point the pool loaded back into the bus. We rejoined the motorcade and were rolling at 8:10. According to the White House, POTUS and FLOTUS were joined at church by: Hunter Biden

Melissa Cohen

Beau Biden

Naomi Biden

Peter Neal

Jack Owens

Ashley Biden

Howard Krein

Natalie Biden

Hunter Biden

Hallie Biden

Photographers were on hand, and Bloomberg Senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted video from the church.

“Joe and Jill Biden are visiting graves of his 1st wife, Neilia, and 1-year-old daughter, killed in 1972 crash on way to get a Christmas tree, and son Joseph “Beau” Biden, who died of cancer 6 years ago. A dozen relatives at church including Hunter and baby Beau; daughter Ashley,” Jacobs wrote.

The president and his family then returned to his home in Delaware.

