WATCH: Joe Biden Draws Laugh In Ireland With Tried-And-True Audience Gag

President Joe Biden drew laughs during a speech during the Northern Ireland leg of his trip through the Emerald Isle with a work-the-crowd gag he uses frequently.

On Wednesday, President Biden gave a speech at Ulster University in Belfast, Northern Ireland marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and “underscoring the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities,” according to the White House.

In a light moment during the speech, Biden interacted with some audience members using a joke that’s at least as old as The Troubles:

And I want all of you to know, especially the young people in the audience today. (Turns, looks up) Don’t jump, okay? Oh, I didn’t see it, all the way up there. As my father would say, Please excuse my back. I apologize. But all kidding aside, the American people were with you are with you every step of the way.

The president has been using this gag for years at White House events, on the campaign trail, and even against hecklers disrupting a visit to firefighters. It’s part of a stable of jokes Biden uses and reuses to break the ice at home and abroad.

After the speech, Biden President is scheduled to depart Northern Ireland for the Republic of Ireland, where he will visit Kilwirra Cemetery and tour Carlingford Castle. Then in the evening, Biden will visit Dundalk, Ireland and participate in a community gathering.

The remainder of President Biden’s trip will consist of the following, per The White House:

Thursday, April 13, 2023 The President will meet with President Michael Higgins of Ireland. The President will participate in a tree planting ceremony and ringing of the Peace Bell. The President will meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of Ireland. The President will address the Houses of the Oireachtas. The President will attend a Banquet Dinner at Dublin Castle. Friday, April 14, 2023 The President will depart Dublin, Ireland en route to County Mayo, Ireland. The President will tour The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock. The President will visit the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre’s Family History Research Unit. The President will deliver remarks at Saint Muredach’s Cathedral. The President will depart County Mayo, Ireland en route to Dublin, Ireland. The President will depart Dublin, Ireland en route to Dover, Delaware.

Watch above via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com