WATCH: Joe Biden Handles Pro-Trump Heckler on His Way to Deliver Pizzas to Firefighters

Former Vice President Joe Biden faced a pro-Trump heckler during his trip to Pittsburgh, handling the disruption with aplomb as he brought pizza to local firefighters.

On Monday, Biden delivered a well-received speech at Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Mellon University Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing Institute, where he again denounced violence and looting, and lambasted President Donald Trump for presiding over the chaos.

Following the speech, the ex-VP visited Pittsburgh Firefighters Local 1 to drop off some pizzas and show support for the first responders. On his way into the firehouse, Biden faced a supporter of President Donald Trump who heckled him.

The man stood on top of a truck holding a Trump banner and a bullhorn, screaming various insults at Biden. Biden looked up at the heckler, paused, and quipped “Don’t Jump!”

The man continued to scream as Biden gifted the firefighters with a stack of pies from Mineo’s, about which he cracked “I was worried my staff was going to keep them.”

As Biden posed for pictures with firefighters, the heckler continued to scream, predicting that Biden would not win Pennsylvania, Michigan, or Wisconsin.

As he departed the photo op, Biden said he hopes to be able to visit Wisconsin.

“I’m checking that out now,” he said.

Unperturbed by the continued screaming, Biden also spoke briefly to a supporter in a wheelchair, who told him “I’m going to walk for you, Joe.”

Mr. Biden’s response stood in stark contrast to the way Trump has handled vocal protesters on the campaign trail in the past. In 2016, Trump famously offered to pay legal fees for any of his supporters who engaged violently with protesters at his rallies.

Watch the clip above via WTAE.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]