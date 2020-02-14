Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was heckled by what seemed a small group of protestors Thursday night while leaving a Wall Street fundraiser in New York City.

New York Communities for Change tweeted a video late Thursday night of the chant while Biden walked out of the venue to a handful of voices yelling, “Drop out, Joe!”

The activist organization that posted the message on Twitter, and took responsibility for the demonstration outside the fundraiser, bills themselves as an organization that seeks to “resist fascist and racist policies that affect our most vulnerable communities.”

New York Communities for Change hasn’t responded to multiple requests for comment from Mediaite.

“We found Joe Biden at his 250 person Wall Street fundraiser. We had a message: DROP OUT JOE! You don’t have to do this, Joe. You can skip Nevada. You can skip South Carolina. And go straight home to Deleware,” New York Communities for Change wrote on Twitter.

We found @JoeBiden at his 250 person Wall Street fundraiser. We had a message: DROP OUT JOE! You don’t have to do this Joe. You can skip Nevada. You can skip South Carolina. And go straight home to Deleware. pic.twitter.com/BKjB3trVSb — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) February 14, 2020

