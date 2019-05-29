California Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris responded to Robert Mueller‘s bombshell press conference by saying that the special counsel’s remarks were an “impeachment referral,” and renewed her call for Congress to begin that process.

Shortly after Mueller held a press conference at which he said, among other things, that he and his team were not confident that President Donald Trump did not commit a crime, Harris spoke to reporters in South Carolina.

CNN’s Kyung Lah asked Harris “What was the message that Robert Mueller was sending to you, a sitting member of Congress?” and also asked “do you have a reaction to the president’s tweets saying that this case is closed, and nothing has changed?”

“Well, I don’t, I try not to respond to those tweets,” Harris said. “But I will say that I think what is clear is that, I think it’s a fair inference, from what we heard in the press conference, that Bob Mueller was essentially referring impeachment to the United States Congress.”

Harris followed up that response with an even more strongly-worded tweet that said “What Robert Mueller basically did was return an impeachment referral. Now it is up to Congress to hold this president accountable.”

“We need to start impeachment proceedings,” Harris wrote. “It’s our constitutional obligation.”

Harris has been pushing for impeachment for some time now, and on Tuesday night, went so far as to say that if impeachment fails, she would go after Trump legally after she’s elected president.

