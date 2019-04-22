BREAKING: Kamala Harris Says on CNN Congress Should Move to Impeach Trump

California Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris didn’t mince words when she was asked about impeaching Donald Trump, saying that “Congress should take the steps towards impeachment.”

At the fourth of five CNN town hall events, the first question asked of Senator Harris, by student Karla Alvarado, was whether “in light of Mueller’s report, do you believe the Democrats in Congress should reconsider their position on impeachment?”

“Well, depends on who you’re talking to, and what their position is,” Harris joked, “but here’s how I feel about it.”

She then said that the Mueller report shows “a lot of good evidence pointing to obstruction, and obstruction of justice,” and went on to say that “I believe Congress should take the steps towards impeachment.”

But Harris also cautioned that while a simple majority of Democrats can impeach in the House, but that in the Senate, “Republicans hold the majority, I have not seen any evidence to suggest that they will weigh on the facts instead of on partisan adherence to being protective of this president.”

“So we have to be realistic about what may be the end results, but that doesn’t mean the process should not take hold,” she concluded.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

