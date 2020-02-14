Democratic 2020 candidate Amy Klobuchar, in a Telemundo interview Thursday night, was unable to recall the name of Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador when asked.

The candidate, along with 2020 rivals Tom Steyer and Pete Buttigieg, sat down with Telemundo following a League of United Latin American Citizens forum at which the candidates were speaking.

The candidates were asked to name Mexico’s president. Klobuchar did not remember.

“Can you tell me his name?” Telemundo’s host asked Klobuchar. She responded, “No.”

Steyer likewise did not know. But Buttigieg, in his interview, named the president correctly.

The Buttigieg campaign took a shot at Klobuchar and Steyer in a release.

“It is difficult to understand that not everyone who is seeking the presidency of the United States knows who Andrés Manuel López Obrador is — the leader of the neighboring country with whom the U.S. shares a massive and problematic border,” stated the campaign.

