WATCH: LAPD Releases Footage From Mall Shooting That Resulted In 14-Year-Old Girl’s Death

The Los Angeles Police Department released Monday more than 30 minutes of bodycam footage from the mall shooting last week that resulted in the police shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in a changing room at a Burlington Coat Factory.

The girl, Valentina Orellana-Peralta, was fatally shot by a stray police officer’s bullet that went through the dressing room’s wall and hit her as she and her mother were reportedly holding hands and praying as the shooting was ongoing.

Police said the shooting of her was an accident. As is usually the case with police shootings, the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

A suspect, Daniel Elena-Lopez, 24, was fatally shot by police. He reportedly had an extensive criminal record.

MSNBC on Tuesday showed the police footage of the shooting in which Orellana-Peralta was shot.

NBC News Now correspondent Priscilla Thompson reported:

Newly released video shows the moments just before the police said they accidentally shot the teen. The LAPD edited and released the body camera footage, surveillance video and 911 calls just days after the deadly shooting at a Burlington store in North Hollywood. Police say they were responding to an assault with a deadly weapon and possible shooting. The victim, identified as Valentina Ariana Peralta was reportedly trying on dresses for a quinceañera. At the same time, police say they were shooting at the suspect in an earlier assault as he stood in front of a wall. Vantina and her mother were behind that wall, unbeknownst to officers.

A quinceañera is a Latino celebration of a 15-year-old girl’s birthday.

