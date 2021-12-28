In one of his more blatant attempts to impose his will on a Republican politician, Donald Trump endorsed Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) for reelection in 2022 on the condition that he will not support Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s (R-AK) reelection bid next year.

Dunleavy is facing a primary challenge from state Rep. Christopher Kurka.

Since losing the 2020 election, Trump has been on something of a revenge tour against Republicans who have opposed him, particularly those who voted to impeach and convict him. That includes Murkowski, who in February was one of seven senators to vote to convict the former president for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The former president endorsed Murkowski’s primary opponent Kelly Tshibaka in June.

On Tuesday, Trump issued a statement that read,

Mike Dunleavy has been a strong and consistent Conservative since his time in the Alaska State Senate. I was proud to endorse his first run for Governor, and I am proud to support his reelection, too. From his handling of the virus, support of the Constitution—including the Second and Tenth Amendments—taking advantage of all the opportunities Alaska has to offer, and his strong pushback against the Liberal Biden Administration’s attempt to hurt our great Country. Alaska needs Mike Dunleavy as Governor now more than ever. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement but, this endorsement is subject to his non-endorsement of Senator Lisa Murkowski who has been very bad for Alaska, including losing ANWAR, perhaps the most important drilling site in the world, and much else. In other words, if Mike endorses her, which is his prerogative, my endorsement of him is null and void, and of no further force or effect!

Trump’s “Complete and Total Endorsement” seems neither complete nor total considering its conditional nature.

Nevertheless, the statement is another indication that Trump plans to play kingmaker in many Republican primaries across the country.

