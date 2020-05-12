Dr. Anthony Fauci and other key leaders of the White House coronavirus task force are testifying at a Senate hearing Tuesday morning, hours after Fauci warned of “needless suffering and death” if the country is reopened too soon.

Dr. Fauci will be joined by FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, HHS assistant secretary Adm. Brett Giroir, and CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield for a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing entitled “COVID-19: Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School.”

The committee includes prominent Democrats like Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, as well as Republicans — like Sens. Mitt Romney and Susan Collins — who have been skeptics of President Donald Trump in the past.

Watch the hearing above, live via NBC.

