WATCH LIVE: Kayleigh McEnany Holds White House Press Conference

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after Attorney General William Barr revealed in a Tuesday interview with The Associated Press that he had appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham in October as a special counsel, tasked with probing the origins of the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Barr said in the same interview that he had “not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome” in the 2020 election, a remark that has drawn ire from allies of the president.

The event also comes just days after the president’s Nov. 29 interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, the first and only one Trump has conducted since the November election. The appearance was widely panned by media for putting Trump’s claims that voter fraud played a role in the election on prominent display.

Watch above via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]