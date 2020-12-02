Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Slams Bill Barr’s ‘Bizarre’ Declaration of No Widespread Voter Fraud in Fox Biz Interview

Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis was notably displeased with Attorney General Bill Barr undermining her team’s claim that the 2020 election was corrupted by mass voter fraud.

During an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, Ellis was asked for her reaction to Barr saying the Department of Justice has “not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”

After Bartiromo lamented that Barr’s statement “may very well stop any whistleblowers from coming forward,” Ellis referred to the statement she and Rudy Giuliani sent out complaining that the DOJ hasn’t done enough to look at the “ample evidence” of fraudulent activity.

“It’s really bizarre that the attorney general came out with that statement,” said Ellis. “It really undercut the election integrity efforts. And to our knowledge, the Department of Justice has not interviewed any of our witnesses, looked at any of our evidence and really everyone, I think every concerned American and the 74 million Americans that voted President Trump is wondering where’s the Department of Justice?”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]