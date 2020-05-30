WATCH LIVE: NASA and SpaceX Launch Astronauts Into Space — Maybe

NASA and SpaceX are taking a second crack at a manned rocket launch, set for 3:33 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will be heading on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon to the International Space Station for the first manned launch from U.S. soil since 2011.

On Wednesday, a scheduled launch was scrubbed due to the weather just 16 minutes remaining on the countdown. President Donald Trump was in attendance for that aborted launch, as he will be Saturday afternoon.

Watch live above via PBS NewsHour.

