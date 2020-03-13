WATCH LIVE: President Trump Expected To Declare National Emergency in White House News Conference

President Donald Trump is reportedly expected to declare a national emergency during a White House news conference beginning at 3 p.m. ET. Trump tweeted out news of the press conference four hours prior.

“Topic: CoronaVirus!” Trump wrote.

I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

Trump most recently delivered his second primetime address to the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday night, which triggered an online meltdown. In the speech, Trump announced a travel ban from Europe to the United States, but failed to mention it didn’t apply to U.S. citizens and the United Kingdom.

Since his address two days ago, Trump learned he may have been exposed to the virus when a Brazilian official pictured next to him last weekend tested positive for COVID-19. On Twitter, Trump has told families to stay safe with precautionary graphics while also criticizing Joe Biden for his response during the swine flu outbreak.

“Our response is one of the best, with fast action of border closings & a 78% Approval Rating, the highest on record,” Trump tweeted Thursday night. “His was lowest!”

Declaring a national emergency would allow Trump to invoke the Stafford Act and open up $40 billion to assist the coronavirus outbreak.

Watch above, via PBS News Hour.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]