BREAKING: Trump Reportedly Set to Declare National Emergency

President Donald Trump is set to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus, according to a report.

Bloomberg News reported the news ahead of Trump’s news conference at 3 p.m. EST.

“Trump plans to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, invoking the Stafford Act to open the door to more federal aid for states and municipalities, sources tell me,” tweeted Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs.

////BREAKING: Trump plans to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, invoking the Stafford Act to open the door to more federal aid for states and municipalities, sources tell me, @jendeben and @SalehaMohsin — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 13, 2020

According to Bloomberg News, the Stafford act would allow for states to have access to the more than $42 billion in the Disaster Relief Fund.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

