comScore

BREAKING: Trump Reportedly Set to Declare National Emergency

By Aidan McLaughlinMar 13th, 2020, 11:30 am

Online Meltdown Triggered after Trump's Low-Energy, Confusing Oval Office Address

President Donald Trump is set to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus, according to a report.

Bloomberg News reported the news ahead of Trump’s news conference at 3 p.m. EST.

“Trump plans to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, invoking the Stafford Act to open the door to more federal aid for states and municipalities, sources tell me,” tweeted Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs.

According to Bloomberg News, the Stafford act would allow for states to have access to the more than $42 billion in the Disaster Relief Fund.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Aidan McLaughlin - Editor in Chief

Aidan McLaughlin is the Editor of Mediaite. Send tips via email: [email protected] Ask for Signal. Follow him on Twitter: @aidnmclaughlin

You may also like: