The White House coronavirus task force is holding another press briefing Tuesday, at which President Donald Trump will speak.

Governors across the country are continuing to sound alarms about the need for more testing and more PPE, with several governors taking issue with comments made by the president on a Monday call about testing.

As of this posting, the death toll in the United States has reached over 3000 people.

In the past week there have been growing calls in the media for cable news networks to stop taking the briefings live because of misinformation shared by the president — most recently by Chris Hayes and Don Lemon.

