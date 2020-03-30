MSNBC host Chris Hayes called out cable networks continuing to air live President Donald Trump‘s daily coronavirus press conferences stating it “seems crazy to me.”

Amidst an interview with Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) on Monday evening on his MSNBC show, All In with Chris Hayes, the host aimed the decisions by networks to air the pressers.

“Yeah, that’s why he’s bragging about the ratings. It’s obviously above my pay grade,” Hayes said. “I don’t make the call if we take him or not, but it seems crazy to me everyone is taking them when you have the ‘MyPillow guy’ getting up there talking about reading the Bible.”

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell made remarks at the press conference held Monday afternoon in the White House Rose Garden – promising to increase and shift his factory’s production from pillows to cotton face masks to the tune of 50,000 per day.

