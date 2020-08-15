WATCH: Local News Anchor Hilariously Gags on New ‘Turkey Dinner’-Flavored Candy Corn — Including Green Beans

The introduction of Brach’s “Turkey Dinner” candy corn was met with revulsion, particularly from local Dallas anchor Tashara Parker, who tried the “treats” live on the air to hilarious effect.

The 126 year-old candy company shocked the world this week by introducing the newest batch of their trademark fall confection, a Thanksgiving-themed bag featuring candy corn flavors like roasted turkey, green beans, stuffing, ginger-glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and sweet potato pie.

Viewers of Dallas ABC station WFAA’s Daybreak got a live demonstration of the product, as Parker taste-tested the feast live on the air. It did not go well. Parker gamely plowed through several pieces, but visibly gagged while choking down the “green bean” flavor.

“No, these are… no,” Parker said before literally coughing, but her physical reactions really said it all.

Parker also tweeted about the experience, writing “First of all, @brachscandy y’all wrong for this. 🙄

“Take one for the team they said. It’ll be quick they said. Ha!” she added.

First of all, @brachscandy y’all wrong for this. 🙄 Take one for the team they said. It’ll be quick they said. Ha! @wfaa @news8daybreak y’all play all dayyyyy! 😂😩 Anyways, have y’all tried the new turkey dinner candy corn yet? Better yet, do y’all like candy corn at all?💀 pic.twitter.com/MPs4uTutEM — TasharaP. (#TasharaTakesTexas) (@TasharaParker) August 14, 2020

NECN Boston anchor Perry Russom also tried the candy on air, with similar results.

Try the “Turkey Dinner Candy Corn” they said… @NECN pic.twitter.com/rRRhwXr5yL — Perry Russom NBC10 Boston (@PerryNBCBoston) August 15, 2020

There were other reactions on social media that weren’t nearly as mixed as the candy.

“Here at Brach’s, we took something terrible and made it so much worse. Seriously. It’s really bad. You’re going to be amazed at the shit we thought was a good idea. Green bean flavored candy corn? You bet your sweet ass, Linda. Roasted turkey flavor? That was Brad’s idea.” https://t.co/U2beQi19Sv — Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) August 13, 2020

Make 2020 stop. Read the list of flavors crammed into each one of these pieces of candy corn — green beans, cranberry sauce, turkey. No. No. No. https://t.co/YcqiChKLGv — Amanda Garrett (@agarrettABJ) August 11, 2020

definitely tear down the prisons but the person who invented the turkey dinner candy corn should at least have to stay in their house for a while, even after the pandemic ends, this is MENACING — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) August 11, 2020

Hasn’t 2020 already been awful enough? https://t.co/BTloPMICVy — Robert Swartwood (@RobertSwartwood) August 14, 2020

We’re going to take a hard pass on this “treat.” https://t.co/4b7LjGciRY — knoxnews (@knoxnews) August 15, 2020

But journalist Erin McPike seems to have decoded the method to Brach’ses madness, theorizing that this cold mess is achieving exactly what it’s supposed to.

And I say this as a huge fan of @BrachsCandy candy corn specifically. I’m totally susceptible to clever advertising and gimmickry when it comes to new versions of my favorite products, especially when they’re cheap like candy. But come on, people. — Erin McPike (@ErinMcPike) August 14, 2020

A business reporter should figure out how much they spent to create and distribute this. I’d guess it’s not a lot and they didn’t make much of it. Then try to estimate the dollar value of all the incredible media they’ve gotten this week. — Erin McPike (@ErinMcPike) August 14, 2020

I believe candy corn had higher sales than ever last year, so Brach’s has to keep it interesting to beat last year’s figures. But seriously, put your thinking caps on for this one, because it’s not legit. — Erin McPike (@ErinMcPike) August 14, 2020

Watch the clip above via WFAA.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]