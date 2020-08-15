comScore

WATCH: Local News Anchor Hilariously Gags on New ‘Turkey Dinner’-Flavored Candy Corn — Including Green Beans

By Tommy ChristopherAug 15th, 2020, 12:19 pm

The introduction of Brach’s “Turkey Dinner” candy corn was met with revulsion, particularly from local Dallas anchor Tashara Parker, who tried the “treats” live on the air to hilarious effect.

The 126 year-old candy company shocked the world this week by introducing the newest batch of their trademark fall confection, a Thanksgiving-themed bag featuring candy corn flavors like roasted turkey, green beans, stuffing, ginger-glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and sweet potato pie.

Viewers of Dallas ABC station WFAA’s Daybreak got a live demonstration of the product, as Parker taste-tested the feast live on the air. It did not go well. Parker gamely plowed through several pieces, but visibly gagged while choking down the “green bean” flavor.

“No, these are… no,” Parker said before literally coughing, but her physical reactions really said it all.

Parker also tweeted about the experience, writing “First of all, @brachscandy y’all wrong for this. 🙄

“Take one for the team they said. It’ll be quick they said. Ha!” she added.

NECN Boston anchor Perry Russom also tried the candy on air, with similar results.

There were other reactions on social media that weren’t nearly as mixed as the candy.

But journalist Erin McPike seems to have decoded the method to Brach’ses madness, theorizing that this cold mess is achieving exactly what it’s supposed to.

Watch the clip above via WFAA.

