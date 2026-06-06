Bill Maher Taunts Trump Over ‘Low Ratings’ Rant: ‘Yours is 35 Percent!’

Comedian and pundit Bill Maher taunted President Donald Trump after Trump attacked him on Truth Social as a “Low Ratings” host with a “Fake Laughing Machine.”

Trump posted a Truth Social rant taking a victory lap over opponents he has vanquished, and wrote “three more limping Late Night Talk Show Hosts, including Low Ratings Bill Maher and his Fake ‘Laughing Machine,’ to go.”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was former Vice President Mike Pence, 48th Vice President of the United States and author of “What Conservatives Believe: Rediscovering the Conservative Conscience.”

The panel guests were Senator Chris Murphy, Democratic senator from Connecticut and author of the new book “Crisis of the Common Good: The Fight for Meaning and Connection in a Broken America”; and Susan Rice, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, former U.S. National Security Advisor, and former Director of the Domestic Policy Council.

Maher responded directly to Trump’s attack during the monologue by citing the president’s current low approval ratings:

BILL MAHER: I can always tell when the president is in a bad mood, because he starts tweeting about me. I feel it’s an honor always to be in his tweets, even when they’re bad and they’re always bad. This week, he said I was “low ratings Bill Maher with his fake laughing machine.” (AUDIENCE HOWLS). First of all, low ratings? Yours is 35%! (CHEERS AND HOOTS) BILL MAHER: And Fake, fake laughing machine, can we get a shot of our audience? (STOCK FOOTAGE) There, that should settle that. I know he’s in a foul mood. Did you see the phone call he had with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel? Wow, the language. He didn’t even deny it. He said to Natyu, “You’re f*cking crazy. You’d be in prison if it wasn’t for you. I’m saving your a**. Everybody hates you. And your laughing machine is fake.”

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

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