A crowd of Herschel Walker supporters was caught on camera laughing and cheering as Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked President Joe Biden’s remarks about the tragic mass murder of children in Uvalde, Texas.

As news of the massacre at Robb Elementary School was still developing, a visibly shaken President Biden addressed the nation from the White House to decry the violence.

Biden’s speech included several calls to action. Early in his remarks, the president said “As a nation, we have to ask: When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?”

He went on to say “I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. And don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage.”

“I spent my career as a senator and as Vice President working to pass commonsense gun laws. We can’t and won’t prevent every tragedy. But we know they work and have a positive impact,” Biden said.

The president also noted in his speech that “I just got off my trip from Asia, meeting with Asian leaders, and I learned of this while I was on the aircraft. And what struck me on that 17-hour flight — what struck me was these kinds of mass shootings rarely happen anywhere else in the world.”

Immediately after the president concluded his remarks, Carlson attacked him as “frail” and “confused.”

That particular series of insults was a big hit at an election night event for newly-victorious Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker.

In video footage captured by NBC News correspondent Ellison Barber, MAGA-hatted supporters can be seen watching Tucker Carlson Tonight on monitors, and laughing uproariously when Biden’s remarks conclude and Carlson intones “The President of the United States. Frail, confused, bitterly partisan…”

The cheers, hoots, and whistles from the crowd then drown out the rest of Carlson’s commentary, in which Carlson accused the president of “desecrating the memory of recently murdered children.”

Watch above via CNBC and Fox News.

