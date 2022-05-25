Trump Touts ‘Big and Successful Evening of Political Endorsements’ Despite Losing in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump touted on Wednesday what he called a “big and successful evening of political endorsements” despite losing in Georgia.

“A very big and successful evening of political Endorsements. All wins in Texas (33 & 0 for full primary list), Arkansas, and Alabama. A great new Senatorial Candidate, and others, in Georgia. Overall for the ‘Cycle,’ 100 wins, 6 losses (some of which were not possible to win), and 2 runoffs. Thank you, and CONGRATULATIONS to all!” posted Trump on TRUTH Social.

In Georgia on Tuesday, Trump-backed former Sen. David Perdue and Rep. Jody Hice lost the GOP primaries in the Senate and Secretary of State races, respectively. Perdue lost to incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp by more than 50 percentage points, while Hice lost to incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger by almost 20 percentage points. Kemp will face Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams in what will be a rematch from 2018, while Raffensperger will face Bee Nguyen.

Additionally, in Alabama, Rep. Mo Brooks, whom Trump revoked his endorsement of, made it to the June 21 runoff against former Senate staffer Katie Britt. The winner will face Democratic nominee Will Boyd.

Trump’s other endorsees, such as former Trump White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders in the Arkansas GOP gubernatorial race and football legend Herschel Walker in the Georgia GOP gubernatorial primary, were expected to win regardless of Trump’s endorsement. Sanders will face Democratic nominee Chris Jones, while Walker will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

