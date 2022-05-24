‘Desecrating the Memory of Recently Murdered Children’: Tucker Carlson Rips Biden for ‘Bitterly Partisan’ Reaction to School Shooting

Tucker Carlson ripped President Joe Biden as a “bitterly partisan” man who wasted no time “desecrating” the memories of children who were murdered Tuesday in Texas.

Nineteen children and two adults were shot to death at Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) identified the gunman as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who was armed a handgun and potentially also a rifle. Police said Ramos also murdered his grandmother.

Biden briefly addressed the country Tuesday evening during remarks in which he called for prayer and gun law reforms.

“The idea that an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons is just wrong,” Biden said. “What’s in God’s name do you need an assault weapon for, except to kill someone?”

Biden, who had just retuned from a four-day trip to Asia, also called for prayer for those affected by the tragedy in Uvalde:

We can do so much more. We have to do more. Our prayer tonight for those parents lying in bed and trying to figure out will I be able to sleep again? What do I say to my other children? What happens tomorrow? May God bless the loss of innocent life on this sad day, and may the Lord to be near the brokenhearted and save those crushed in spirit, because they are going to need a lot of help.

Carlson ripped Biden as “bitterly partisan” and “unfit” in his reaction the the speech:

The President of the United States. Frail, confused, bitterly partisan, desecrating the memory of recently murdered children with tired talking points of the Democratic Party. Dividing the country in a moment of deep pain, rather than uniting. His voice rising, amplified only as he repeats the talking points he repeated for over 35 years in the Senate. Partisan politics being the only thing that animates him. Unfit to lead this country.

Carlson welcomed Fox News host Will Cain to discuss the remarks. Cain opined Biden “sounded like he might bring this country together” early on during his remarks. Carlson agreed.

“To stand before the image of murdered children, and your first impulse is, I can be more powerful if only I leverage this in the right way,” Carlson said. “I am in shock having seen the president on the United States called for more power for himself. That is his answer?”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com