WATCH: Maggie Haberman Says Cameras In Court ‘Vital’ So Trump Can’t Lie About What’s Happening

New York Times correspondent, best-selling author, and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman said there should be cameras in court so former President Donald Trump can’t “tell people it’s fake news.”

Trump has been indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigating the circumstances around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. According to reports, Trump faces 34 counts in the sealed indictment and will be arrested and arraigned on Tuesday.

Haberman was a guest on Friday night’s CNN primetime coverage, during which she and CNN Legal Analyst Joey Jackson, argued in favor of allowing cameras in the courtroom at Trump’s arraignment and trial so Trump can’t mislead the public about the proceedings:

COLLINS: Yes. I mean, what do you think? I mean, if there is a camera, in the room? That’s a remarkable moment in and of itself. But it could be important to actually get a clear view of what happened inside that courtroom.

HABERMAN: Absolutely. And there is a compelling public interest argument to make. It is absolutely true that New York–

JACKSON: Yes.

HABERMAN: –is really regressive, in terms of cameras in the courtroom. I do expect there’ll be an argument made. I’m not sure what the ruling will be on that.

But it’s interesting. I was thinking, as you were asking that question, there, one of the things we saw over and over, both with Michael Cohen, in terms of Trump, and then other people, in the White House? People have a habit of taping Donald Trump. And they have a habit of taping Donald Trump, because he spins his own reality, and will contradict whatever people say about him.

A camera would be pretty vital, in terms of people understanding what happened, and not being told that something, it’s fake news. And in an era, where Trump is saying that–

JACKSON: Yes.

HABERMAN: –all of these reports are not true? I think there is a compelling argument for it. I am skeptical that it will happen. Just I covered courts in the State. I know how against cameras in the courtroom judges are here.

JACKSON: Yes.

HABERMAN: But I do think there is going to be a compelling argument made.

JACKSON: And even toggling to the actual trial itself, imagine, right, what the public interest in that will be?

HABERMAN: Right.

COLLINS: Yes.

JACKSON: And so, will there be cameras allowed, to depict what occurs, on the day-to-day, because I think certainly people would want to know.

HABERMAN: That’s right.

COLLINS: Yes, obviously, remains to be seen. We’ll see what we do see.