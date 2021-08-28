WATCH: Mary Trump Goes OFF on Media for Normalizing Trump, Says Dems Should Call for Him to Be Prosecuted

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump told SiriusXM host and Salon interveiwer Dean Obeidallah that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans aren’t afraid of Trump, but rather are using him to achieve their political aims.

On Friday, the host talked with Ms. Trump for hiss Salon interview series, and asked her Democrats should agitate for her uncle to be criminally prosecuted. She did not mince words, as usual:

Dean: Do you think Democrats should be calling for the criminal prosecution of your uncle?

Mary: Yeah. Again, this is what’s so mind blowing. They’re more focused on bipartisanship, which legitimizes the people who tried to overturn our election. It legitimizes Donald, in a way. This was the biggest problem, in my view, in his not getting convicted in the Senate both times. There was plenty of evidence to prove that he should have been. He gets away with it. He gets impeached, not convicted, and then the media treat him, in the fall of 2020, like he’s just a normal, legitimate candidate, when in fact, he was trying to steal an election. It’s this need to normalize things, which is so powerful and destructive that it’s all the more important that we stop pulling punches, that we use language that’s accurate. It took the media three years to call Donald’s lies “lies.” I’m not entirely sure they ever called his racism “racism.”

I don’t know that they have it in them to use the fascism word. We’ve got to be really clear about what’s going on. Republicans can call us Marxists, communists, socialists, Leninists, whatever, but they’re never asked to define their terms. You ask any of us who are calling them fascist why they are, we can explain it to you. The Democrats just need to stop pretending that we can all be polite and get along under the current circumstances.